Entheon Biomedical completes acquisition of Lobo Genetics
Jul. 30, 2021 8:33 AM ETEntheon Biomedical Corp. (ENTBF)ENTBFBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Entheon Biomedical (OTCQB:ENTBF) completed the acquisition of Lobo Genetics in a stock deal.
- Lobo is a genetics company with a direct-to-consumer platform, used in the psychedelics and cannabis spaces to provide personalized insights into an individual's response to hallucinogenic and psychoactive drugs.
- Entheon issued 5M common shares to former Lobo shareholders and also issued a total of 9,603 incentive stock options to Lobo stock option holders.
- Lobo's founder and former CEO John Lem will serve as a strategic advisor of industry affairs on Entheon's advisory board.
- Lem was also granted 200K stock options, each option is exercisable for one common stock at C$0.33 per share.
- "With increased capacity to screen patients, on a genetic basis, for underlying psychiatric disorders prior to undertaking PAP (psychedelic-assisted psychotherapeutic), Entheon is furthering its commitment toward safety and predictability in psychedelic therapies while aggregating data that can be used to determine which psychedelic molecules are best-suited for a particular patient," said Entheon CEO Timothy Ko.
- Source: Press Release