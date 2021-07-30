NatWest reports Q2 results

Jul. 30, 2021 8:35 AM ETNatWest Group plc (NWG)NWGBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • NatWest (NYSE:NWG): Q2 GAAP EPS of 10.6p.
  • Revenue of £2.66B (-0.7% Y/Y)
  • CET1 ratio of 18.2% was in line with Q1 2021.
  • An interim dividend of 3 pence per share is proposed.
  • Outlook: We now expect NatWest Markets exit/disposal costs and the impact of Commercial Banking capital management actions to total a combined £150 million in 2021; Noting impairment losses in the first half of 2021 were a net release of £707 million, we now expect the 2021 full year impairment loss to be a net release; We now expect NatWest Group RWAs to be below or at the lower end of our previously guided range of £185-195 billion on 1 January 2022; NatWest Group now aims to distribute a minimum of £1 billion per annum from 2021 to 2023, via a combination of ordinary and special dividends, and intends to commence an ordinary share buy-back programme of up to £750 million in the second half of the year.
  • Press Release
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.