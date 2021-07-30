NatWest reports Q2 results
- NatWest (NYSE:NWG): Q2 GAAP EPS of 10.6p.
- Revenue of £2.66B (-0.7% Y/Y)
- CET1 ratio of 18.2% was in line with Q1 2021.
- An interim dividend of 3 pence per share is proposed.
- Outlook: We now expect NatWest Markets exit/disposal costs and the impact of Commercial Banking capital management actions to total a combined £150 million in 2021; Noting impairment losses in the first half of 2021 were a net release of £707 million, we now expect the 2021 full year impairment loss to be a net release; We now expect NatWest Group RWAs to be below or at the lower end of our previously guided range of £185-195 billion on 1 January 2022; NatWest Group now aims to distribute a minimum of £1 billion per annum from 2021 to 2023, via a combination of ordinary and special dividends, and intends to commence an ordinary share buy-back programme of up to £750 million in the second half of the year.
