Hot Stocks: AMZN, PINS drop on earnings; XOM, CVX, PG rise
Jul. 30, 2021 8:46 AM ETPG, CVX, XOM, PINS, AMZNBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor16 Comments
solarseven/iStock via Getty Images
- A couple of disappointing quarterly results highlighted the pre-market action on Friday. Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) both dropped before the bell on their respective earnings releases.
- Friday's earnings parade also included a handful of other big names. Oil giants Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) and Chevron (NYSE:CVX) both released their quarterly reports. Consumer product maker Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) also announced its latest financial figures.
- Amazon beat on its bottom line, with operating income that climbed 32% to $7.7B. Revenue advanced 27% to $113.1B, but that figure came in below the amount predicted by analysts.
- Investors took the sales miss as an excuse to take profits after a rally AMZN has seen in the past two months. Shares dropped more than 6% in Friday's pre-market action.
- Pinterest topped expectations with its headline figures, including revenues that more than doubled from last year to $613.2M. However, the quarterly report also included disappointing numbers for global active users, which came in at 454M compared to an expectation of 484M.
- On the news, PINS fell more than 20% in Friday's pre-market trading.
- Exxon Mobil reported Q2 EPS of $1.10, surpassing analysts' consensus estimate by $0.12. Revenue more than doubled from last year to $67.74B. XOM ticked up a little less than 1% in pre-market action.
- Rival oil producer Chevron also exceeded expectations on both earnings and revenue for the most recent quarter. The company also announced the resumption of its stock repurchase program, looking to buy stock at a rate of $2B to $3B per year. CVX rose about 1.4% before the bell.
- In another high-profile earnings beat, Procter & Gamble reported Q2 non-GAAP EPS of $1.13, $0.04 higher than the consensus prediction. Revenue also eclipsed the projection, rising 4% to $18.96B. PG advanced about 1.5% before the bell.
