FDA OKs Janssen Pharma's Uptravi for intravenous use in adults with PAH
Jul. 30, 2021
- Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) company Janssen Pharmaceutical announces that the FDA has approved UPTRAVI (selexipag) injection for intravenous (IV) use for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) in adult patients with WHO functional class II–III, who are temporarily unable to take oral therapy.
- UPTRAVI IV is a therapeutic option that will allow patients to avoid short-term treatment interruptions and stay on therapy, as uninterrupted treatment is considered key for individuals with PAH.
- The FDA approval of the NDA for UPTRAVI is based upon the findings from a Phase 3 study designed to assess the safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics of temporarily switching between UPTRAVI tablets and UPTRAVI IV.