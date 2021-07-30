Viking Energy announces additional equity investment from Camber Energy
Jul. 30, 2021 8:47 AM ETViking Energy Group, Inc. (VKIN)CEIBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Viking Energy (OTCQB:VKIN) completed another deal with its majority-owned shareholder, Camber Energy (NYSE:CEI) post which the latter purchased $11M worth of Viking common stock.
- Besides general corporate purposes, transaction proceeds to be used by Viking for facilitating the potential acquisition of an ~60.5% interest in a company engaged in the manufacture and supply of industrial engines, power generation products, services and custom energy solutions.
- Also, for facilitating the potential execution of an agreement with respect to the license of a patented carbon-capture system for exclusive use in Canada and for a specified number of locations in the U.S.