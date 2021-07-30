ECMOHO trades in green on achieving single-event single-brand sales volume of RMB 2.4M
Jul. 30, 2021 8:58 AM ETECMOHO Limited (MOHO)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- ECMOHO (NASDAQ:MOHO) trades 2.3% higher premarket after it recently teamed up with famous Chinese actress Eva Huang for launching live broadcast for a brand-new line of health equipment.
- Its flagship, KGC DreamCloud Smart Massage Chair, with its powerful and comprehensive functions, attracted ~2M users, and achieved a single-event, single-brand gross merchandise value (GMV) of RMB 2.38M.
- With the general rise of interest-based social media, GMV of goods sold through Douyin in the past year increased 50 times Y/Y.
- As per China Economic Net, from 2010 to 2020, China's massage appliance market grew from RMB 4.9B to RMB 14.8B.
- Also, Timon Research Institute data indicates that in 2021, 27% of consumers will switch from graphic e-commerce to live-streaming shopping, and 34% of consumers are impulse buyers who made a purchase after seeing a live broadcast or a promotion by internet celebrities.
- The company foresees rising business on Douyin and thereby GMV of interest-based social media sales in 2021 will exceed RMB 30M.
- The company looks forward to collaborate with more KOLs, and also rely on its own multi-channel network operation teams for accelerating promotion of IP-based and brand-effect private domain traffic for various health brands, including KGC medical instruments.