ECMOHO trades in green on achieving single-event single-brand sales volume of RMB 2.4M

Jul. 30, 2021 8:58 AM ETECMOHO Limited (MOHO)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • ECMOHO (NASDAQ:MOHO) trades 2.3% higher premarket after it recently teamed up with famous Chinese actress Eva Huang for launching live broadcast for a brand-new line of health equipment.
  • Its flagship, KGC DreamCloud Smart Massage Chair, with its powerful and comprehensive functions, attracted ~2M users, and achieved a single-event, single-brand gross merchandise value (GMV) of RMB 2.38M.
  • With the general rise of interest-based social media, GMV of goods sold through Douyin in the past year increased 50 times Y/Y.
  • As per China Economic Net, from 2010 to 2020, China's massage appliance market grew from RMB 4.9B to RMB 14.8B.
  • Also, Timon Research Institute data indicates that in 2021, 27% of consumers will switch from graphic e-commerce to live-streaming shopping, and 34% of consumers are impulse buyers who made a purchase after seeing a live broadcast or a promotion by internet celebrities.
  • The company foresees rising business on Douyin and thereby GMV of interest-based social media sales in 2021 will exceed RMB 30M.
  • The company looks forward to collaborate with more KOLs, and also rely on its own multi-channel network operation teams for accelerating promotion of IP-based and brand-effect private domain traffic for various health brands, including KGC medical instruments.
