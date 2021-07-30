Mondelez International loses conviction buy list status at Goldman Sachs
Jul. 30, 2021 9:03 AM ETMondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Goldman Sachs scratches Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) off its Conviction Buy list, while keeping a Buy rating on the food stock.
- The firm warns on cost pressures for Mondelez International.
- "We believe that industry-wide cost pressures compounded with risk of weaker volumes and higher promotions is likely to weigh on the Food group later this year," warns GS.
- While Mondelez International is seen weathering the headwinds far better than many peers, upside for the stock is seen as being contained if the food group falls further out of favor.
- Shares of Mondelez International are down 0.57% premarket to $62.97.
- Earlier this week, Mondelez International CEO Dirk Van de Put warned of a bumpy pandemic recovery ride for the company in emerging markets.