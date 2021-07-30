Weyerhaeuser Q2 earnings beat, but sees wood products earnings dropping in Q3
Jul. 30, 2021 9:19 AM ETWeyerhaeuser Company (WY)WYBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) stock drops 2.2% in premarket trading as the forest-products company expects Q3 adjusted EBITDA at its wood products division to fall significantly from the Q2 level as wood prices moderate.
- Q2 EPS of $1.37 vs. consensus estimate of $1.39; compares with EPS, before special items, of $0.91 in Q1 2021 and $0.11 in Q2 2020.
- Q2 net sales of $3.14B beats the average analyst estimate of $3.09B and increased from $2.51B in Q1 and $1.63B in Q2 2020.
- Adjusted EBITDA of $1.57B beats Visible Alpha estimate of $1.51B, vs. $1.10B in Q1 and $388M in Q2 2020.
- Q2 wood products adjusted EBITDA of $1.39B jumped from $889M in Q1.
- But Weyerhaeuser expects Q3 adjusted EBITDA at the division to be significantly lower than Q2 as Q3 benchmark pricing for lumber and oriented strand board is significantly lower than the Q2 average; also expects higher raw material costs.
- Q2 timberlands adjusted EBITDA rises to $180M from $172M in Q1; expects Q3 adjusted EBITDA to be significantly lower than Q2 on slightly lower fee harvest volumes and higher costs in the West and significantly higher fee harvest volumes and higher expenses in the South.
- Q2 real estate, energy and natural resources adjusted EBITDA of $91M slipped from $96M in Q1; sees Q3 adjusted EBITDA comparable to Q3 and now sees full-year 2021 adjusted EBITDA ~$290M, up from the $255M it previously expected.
- Earlier, Weyerhaeuser beats on revenue