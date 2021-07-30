Baker Hughes authorizes $2B stock buyback, first since 2017
Jul. 30, 2021 9:19 AM ETBaker Hughes Company (BKR)BKRBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) +0.7% pre-market after authorizing a buyback of as much as $2B of its common units, representing 9.1% of the company's current market value.
- "We are generating strong cash flow and are confident in our short-term operational outlook and long-term strategic positioning," Chairman and CEO Lorenzo Simonelli says.
- The company says it will repurchase common units from GE on a pro rata basis and on the same terms as it repurchases common units from Baker Hughes.
- Baker Hughes' most recent buyback authorization was for $3B announced in November 2017.
- Baker Hughes recently reported below-consensus Q2 earnings but provided an upbeat outlook on demand growth.