Jul. 30, 2021

Baker Hughes authorizes $2B stock buyback, first since 2017

View of the pumpjack in the oil well of the oil field. The arrangement is commonly used for onshore wells producing little oil. Pumpjacks are common in oil-rich areas.
  • Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) +0.7% pre-market after authorizing a buyback of as much as $2B of its common units, representing 9.1% of the company's current market value.
  • "We are generating strong cash flow and are confident in our short-term operational outlook and long-term strategic positioning," Chairman and CEO Lorenzo Simonelli says.
  • The company says it will repurchase common units from GE on a pro rata basis and on the same terms as it repurchases common units from Baker Hughes.
  • Baker Hughes' most recent buyback authorization was for $3B announced in November 2017.
  • Baker Hughes recently reported below-consensus Q2 earnings but provided an upbeat outlook on demand growth.
