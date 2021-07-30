Gilead no longer pursues inhaled version of COVID-19 drug remdesivir
Jul. 30, 2021 9:24 AM ETGilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)GILDBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor7 Comments
- Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) has decided to halt the clinical development of an inhalational formulation of its blockbuster COVID-19 drug remdesivir.
- Speaking at the conference call following the company’s Q2 2021 earnings results on Thursday, Daniel O'Day, Gilead CEO, said the decision was based on data from a proof‐of‐concept study which indicated a below-par buildup of the drug in lungs,
- “We have decided not to move forward with an inhaled formulation of remdesivir based on the results of our initial proof‐of‐concept study, suggesting sub‐optimal lung deposition,” O'Day said.
- Remdesivir, also known as Veklury, was the first FDA-approved antiviral against COVID-19. Gilead recorded $829M sales for remdesivir in Q2 2021, sharply lower than the $1.5B generated in the previous quarter.
- The company shares have extended the losses to the pre-market with a ~1.8% drop.
- However, Gilead managed to exceed revenue expectations with its Q2 2021 results.