  • Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) has decided to halt the clinical development of an inhalational formulation of its blockbuster COVID-19 drug remdesivir.
  • Speaking at the conference call following the company’s Q2 2021 earnings results on Thursday, Daniel O'Day, Gilead CEO, said the decision was based on data from a proof‐of‐concept study which indicated a below-par buildup of the drug in lungs,
  • “We have decided not to move forward with an inhaled formulation of remdesivir based on the results of our initial proof‐of‐concept study, suggesting sub‐optimal lung deposition,” O'Day said.
  • Remdesivir, also known as Veklury, was the first FDA-approved antiviral against COVID-19. Gilead recorded $829M sales for remdesivir in Q2 2021, sharply lower than the $1.5B generated in the previous quarter.
  • The company shares have extended the losses to the pre-market with a ~1.8% drop.
  • However, Gilead managed to exceed revenue expectations with its Q2 2021 results.
