Citrix Systems gets double downgrade at Barclays after shaky earnings
Jul. 30, 2021 9:25 AM ETCitrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS)CTXSBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor5 Comments
- After the recent earnings report pointed out unforeseen challenges, Barclays downgrades Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) from Overweight to Underweight and lowers the price target from $150 to $85.
- Analyst Raimo Lenschow notes that the SaaS transition challenges include "underinvestment in direct-quota raps," channel partner issues and complex licenses causing buying confusion.
- The analyst expects Citrix to further push out its long-term financial targets at the analyst day in October.
- Related: Citrix slumps after Q2 revenue misses, lowered full-year outlook