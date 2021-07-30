Citrix Systems gets double downgrade at Barclays after shaky earnings

Jul. 30, 2021 9:25 AM ETCitrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS)CTXSBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor5 Comments

Woman working from home using laptop computer while reading text message on mobile phone
Kathrin Ziegler/DigitalVision via Getty Images

  • After the recent earnings report pointed out unforeseen challenges, Barclays downgrades Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) from Overweight to Underweight and lowers the price target from $150 to $85.
  • Analyst Raimo Lenschow notes that the SaaS transition challenges include "underinvestment in direct-quota raps," channel partner issues and complex licenses causing buying confusion.
  • The analyst expects Citrix to further push out its long-term financial targets at the analyst day in October.
  • Related: Citrix slumps after Q2 revenue misses, lowered full-year outlook
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.