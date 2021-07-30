BRP Group subsidiary acquires EBSME

  • Armfield, Harrison & Thomas, an indirect subsidiary of BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) acquires substantially all of the assets of EBSME, a Mount Airy, Maryland-based insurance agency providing ancillary benefit solutions for employer groups, brokers and consultants.
  • “Becoming a part of BRP Group is the natural progression for our team. It allows us to further enhance our consultative capabilities and provides expanded access to BRP Group’s employee benefits client base,” said Kevin Curran, Founding Partner of EBSME.
  • EBSME generates annual revenues of approximately $1.2M.
  • Earlier, 'BRP Group to acquire The Capital Group, adding $12.1M to revenue'
