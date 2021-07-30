Southern States Bancshares launches IPO and selling stockholders stock offering
Jul. 30, 2021 9:27 AM ETSouthern States Bancshares, Inc. (SSBK)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Southern States Bancshares (SSBK) commenced 996,429 shares IPO to be offered by Southern States and 1.0M shares by certain selling stockholders.
- IPO price is expected to be between $19 and $21 per share.
- Underwriters granted 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 300K shares.
- Net proceeds to be used for general corporate purposes, including capital and liquidity to support its growth, and potential acquisitions of banks or closely related businesses.
- The company expects to list its stock on Nasdaq under the symbol, "SSBK".