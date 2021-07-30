Consumer sentiment improves in July even as inflation expectations rise
- University of Michigan July Consumer Sentiment 81.2 vs. 80.8 consensus and 80.8 prior.
- Current Economic Conditions: 84.5 vs. 90.7 expected and 84.5 prior.
- Index of Consumer Expectations: 79.0 vs. 78.4 expected 78.4 prior.
- Inflation Expectations: 4.7% vs. 4.8% expected and 4.2% prior.
- Though consumer sentiment edged up slightly at the end of July, it still fell 5% from a month ago, according to Surveys of Consumers Chief Economist Richard Curtin.
- The largest monthly declines focused on the outlook for the national economy and complaints about high prices for homes, vehicles, and household durable goods, Curtin added.
- "While most consumers still expect inflation to be transitory, there is growing evidence that an inflation storm is likely to develop on the not too distant horizon," he said, noting that consumer's improved finances make consumers less resistant to price increases.
- While consumers justify their behavior as temporary because of the pandemic, "such changes act to generate an upward spiral in prices and wages," Curtain reasoned.
