Colgate-Palmolive falls, "significant logistics and materials headwinds"
Jul. 30, 2021 10:05 AM ETColgate-Palmolive Company (CL)PG, CLBy: SA News Team4 Comments
- Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL -3.7%) shares fell today after the company lowered guidance for the year.
- "We expect the difficult cost environment to continue in the back half of the year," said CEO Noel Wallace. He noted that the company faces "significant logistics and raw materials headwinds."
- Lowers FY 21 guidance: Colgate-Palmolive now expects a decline in gross profit margin from a previous prediction of gross margin expansion. EPS growth is now expected to be at the lower end of the mid to high-single digit range. Prior analyst consensus for EPS growth was ~7.2%.
- The company was nearly in-line with earnings and revenue expectations this quarter and organic sales growth was 5%. This is Colgate-Palmolive's tenth consecutive quarter delivering organic sales growth above or within their target of 3% to 5%.
- Competitor Proctor & Gamble (PG +2.2%) saw its stock jump today after beating earnings.