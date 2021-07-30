Colgate-Palmolive falls, "significant logistics and materials headwinds"

  • Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL -3.7%) shares fell today after the company lowered guidance for the year.
  • "We expect the difficult cost environment to continue in the back half of the year," said CEO Noel Wallace. He noted that the company faces "significant logistics and raw materials headwinds."
  • Lowers FY 21 guidance: Colgate-Palmolive now expects a decline in gross profit margin from a previous prediction of gross margin expansion. EPS growth is now expected to be at the lower end of the mid to high-single digit range. Prior analyst consensus for EPS growth was ~7.2%.
  • The company was nearly in-line with earnings and revenue expectations this quarter and organic sales growth was 5%. This is Colgate-Palmolive's tenth consecutive quarter delivering organic sales growth above or within their target of 3% to 5%.
  • Competitor Proctor & Gamble (PG +2.2%) saw its stock jump today after beating earnings.
