Skyworks stock drops after soft beat-and-raise earnings
Jul. 30, 2021 10:17 AM ETSkyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS)
- Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) shares are down over 8% after yesterday's third-quarter earnings report came in slightly ahead of estimates amid ongoing supply chain constraints.
- Sales were up 51% compared to the same quarter last year to $1.1B, only $10M above analyst estimates. Adjusted earnings of $2.15 per share came in one cent ahead of consensus.
- “Based on continued robust demand for connectivity solutions in mobile and broad markets and the inclusion of a partial quarter of revenue from the recently completed acquisition of the Infrastructure and Automotive business from Silicon Labs, we expect further strong year-over-year growth in the September quarter,” says Skyworks CFO Kris Sennesael.
- For the fourth quarter, Skyworks forecasts revenue of $1.27-1.33B versus the $1.2B consensus and EPS of $2.53, above the $2.47 estimate.
- Rosenblatt Securities notes that "another slight beat-n-raise earnings report" will likely weigh on SWKS shares. Supply chain constraints are limiting revenue upside, but the firm still sees long-term potential for Skyworks. Rosenblatt maintains a Buy rating and $240 price target.
- Skyworks shares are currently down 8% to $180.68.
- Skyworks also raised its dividend by 12% to $0.56.