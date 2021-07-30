Cerner raises 2021 earnings guidance as topline growth returns

Jul. 30, 2021

  • Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) is trading higher in morning hours after the company’s revenue and adjusted earnings beat Street forecasts.
  • Reversing four back-to-back quarters of decline, the top-line jumped 10% YoY to $1.5B in Q2 2021 which according to CEO Brent Shafer indicated the progress made by Cerner on “transformation initiatives and a strengthening market presence.”
  • Meanwhile, the adjusted diluted EPS rose 27% YoY to $0.80, while GAAP diluted EPS rose 75% YoY backed by $400M worth of share buybacks during the quarter.
  • Having completed $350M share buybacks in Q1 2021, the company now projects its share repurchases during 2021 to reach $1.5B.
  • Meanwhile, CFO Mark Erceg highlighted the cost containment efforts implemented by the company to increase the return of its $800M of annual R&D investments.
  • "We also spent $400 million on share repurchases, which brings our year-to-date purchases to $750 million, because we continue to believe that Cerner stock, at current trading levels, represents a good return on investment for our shareholders,” Erceg added.
  • Unchanged from the previous forecast, Cerner expects its total revenue for 2021 to grow in the mid-single digits compared to ~5.3% YoY indicated by consensus estimates.
  • For Q3 2021 the revenue growth is estimated at ~6% YoY compared to ~8% YoY growth in the consensus.
  • While the forecast for the third quarter adjusted diluted EPS stands at 12% – 15% YoY (13% YoY in consensus), the company has raised the adjusted EPS for the full year to $3.25 compared to the previous outlook of $3.20 and $3.21 in consensus.
