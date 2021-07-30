Fruit powerhouse Dole's stock drops nearly 10% in first session after IPO (update)
Jul. 30, 2021 6:24 PM ETDole plc (DOLE)By: Jerry Kronenberg, SA News Editor7 Comments
- Fruit giant Dole plc (NYSE:DOLE) fell out of the tree on Wall Street on Friday, sinking almost 10% in its first trading session following an IPO that priced at the bottom of an already reduced range.
- Dole opened at a below-IPO $15 a share, then ended the day at its session of low $14.50. That represented a 9.4% decline from the stock's $16 initial public offering price, which came in at bottom of the IPO’s already lowered $16-$17/share price range.
- Dole had originally forecast its shares to sell at $20-$23, but cut that earlier this week, presumably due to weak demand at the initial price range.
- The company also modified the IPO’s share size more than once. Dole originally planned to sell some 23.5M shares, then boosted that to an expected 30.3M when it cut the expected price range. However, the firm ultimately announced Friday that it had sold just 25M shares.
- The company's IPO woes came even though Dole is profitable and has a 170-year history. The food giant traces its origins back to 1851, when missionaries Samuel Castle and Amos Cooke founded Dole predecessor Castle & Cooke as what would become a major Hawaiian property company.
- The firm eventually bought a local pineapple company from a man named John Dole, beginning the company's rise as a major fruit producer. Castle & Cooke then went public, but later split with Dole.
- Dole remained a publicly traded stock until a 2013 buyout by then-CEO David Murdock. The fruit company then merged this month with minority investor and an Irish food giant Total Produce to become Dole plc.
- The combined entity bills itself as the world’s leading fresh-produce company, selling bananas, pineapple, packaged salads and more.
Still Seeking Alpha contributor Donovan Jones recently analyzed the stock and concluded that while Dole “appears to be a quality firm with positive aspects, I don’t see a significant catalyst for the stock post-IPO based on the firm’s slow growth fundamentals.”