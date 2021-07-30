Lazard gets Buy rating at CFRA after blowout Q2 earnings
Jul. 30, 2021 11:37 AM ETLazard Ltd (LAZ)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) rises 3.0% after Q2 earnings flew past the consensus estimate, with all its businesses performing at record levels.
- CFRA analyst Kenneth Leon upgrades the stock to Buy from Hold on the expectation that Lazard's momentum will carry into H2 2021 and and 2022.
- The firm's Financial Advisory results "results and outlook benefit from low rates to finance M&A deals, on-risk environment, CEO's looking for acquisitions to bolster organic growth, and consolidation among many global and national industries," Leon said in a note to clients.
- Meanwhile, the Asset Management business provides stable, high recurring fee revenue through its active management offering domestic and international funds for institutional and individual investors.
- Raises his price target to $59 from $47; the new target is based on forward price/earnings ratio of 12.0x CFRA's 2022 earnings estimate, near the five-year historic average of 12.1x and below direct peer average of 13.0x.
- Leon's Buy rating contrasts with the Neutral Quant rating and aligns with the average Wall Street rating of Bullish (2 Very Bullish, 3 Bullish, 5 Neutral).
- LAZ's P/E GAAP (TTM) lags that of Raymond James and Evercore over the past year as seen in chart below.
