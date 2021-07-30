Cinedigm stock gains 3% after placing three top channels on Dish Network

Jul. 30, 2021

Satellite And Sunrise In Space
BlackJack3D/E+ via Getty Images

  • Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) is up 2.6% after announcing three of its most popular channels are now available on Sling TV (DISH +0.1%).
  • That includes family-focused Dove Channel, pop culture offering CONtv and documentary-focused Docurama.
  • Since its inception, Sling TV has been at the forefront of live TV streaming," says Cinedigm's Jennifer Soltesz. "Working with Sling TV not only allows us to reach a diverse, new audience, but it gives us a partner with the same forward-thinking drive.
  • Boosted by a strong start to the year, Cinedigm shares are up 143% year-to-date.
