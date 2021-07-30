Gold Fields sees H1 earnings more than doubling from year ago

Gold mine head gear and production plant, South Africa
bucky_za/E+ via Getty Images

  • Gold Fields (GFI -0.8%) slips after saying it expects basic EPS will more than double to $0.42-$0.46 for the six months ended June 30 from $0.18/share in the same period a year ago, but production barely budged during the period.
  • The miner guides for headline EPS of $0.43-$0.47, up from $0.20 a year earlier, and normalized EPS of $0.47-$0.51 from $0.37, driven by increased revenues with both a higher gold price received and in gold sold.
  • But H1 all-in sustaining costs rose 11% Y/Y to $1,093/oz. from $987/oz. a year ago, driven by higher operating costs including spending on the ramp-up of its Salares Norte project in Chile.
  • H1 gold production was only marginally higher, at 1.1M gold equiv. oz. vs. 1.08M oz. in the year-ago H1.
  • With the Federal Reserve signaling that interest rates likely will stay low for some time, gold prices are poised for their biggest weekly gains in two months.
