Omega Therapeutics opens up 4% in trading debut
Jul. 30, 2021 12:34 PM ETOmega Therapeutics, Inc. (OMGA)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Shares of Omega Therapeutics (OMGA) are trading up in its debut on the Nasdaq.
- Shares opened at 1155a ET at $22.10.
- As of 1233p ET, shares are up 1.8% to $17.30.
- The DNA-sequence-targeting company priced its 7.4M-share IPO at $17 per share.
- Omega's lead asset is OTX-2002 in the preclinical stage for hepatocellular carcinoma.
- Seeking Alpha contributor Donovan Jones of IPO edge has a neutral rating on shares, noting that because the company's pipeline is still in the preclinical stage, the IPO is "ultra-high risk."