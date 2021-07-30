Omega Therapeutics opens up 4% in trading debut

Jul. 30, 2021 12:34 PM ETOmega Therapeutics, Inc. (OMGA)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
  • Shares of Omega Therapeutics (OMGA) are trading up in its debut on the Nasdaq.
  • Shares opened at 1155a ET at $22.10.
  • As of 1233p ET, shares are up 1.8% to $17.30.
  • The DNA-sequence-targeting company priced its 7.4M-share IPO at $17 per share.
  • Omega's lead asset is OTX-2002 in the preclinical stage for hepatocellular carcinoma.
  • Seeking Alpha contributor Donovan Jones of IPO edge has a neutral rating on shares, noting that because the company's pipeline is still in the preclinical stage, the IPO is "ultra-high risk."
