Rig count falls after four straight weekly gains, Baker Hughes says

Sunset Over Pumpjack Silhouette With Copy Space
ronniechua/iStock via Getty Images

  • The total count of active drilling rigs in the U.S. drops for the first time after four straight weeks of gains, trimmed lower by 3 to 488 in the newest Baker Hughes survey.
  • Drilling rigs targeting crude oil fell by 2 to 385, after hitting a 15-month high last week, while gas rigs lost 1 to 103.
  • Rigs targeting oil in the Permian Basin increased by 1 to 243.
  • ETFs: USO, UCO, BNO, SCO, USOI, USL, DBO, NRGU, OILK
