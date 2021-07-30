Rig count falls after four straight weekly gains, Baker Hughes says
Jul. 30, 2021 1:17 PM ET By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- The total count of active drilling rigs in the U.S. drops for the first time after four straight weeks of gains, trimmed lower by 3 to 488 in the newest Baker Hughes survey.
- Drilling rigs targeting crude oil fell by 2 to 385, after hitting a 15-month high last week, while gas rigs lost 1 to 103.
- Rigs targeting oil in the Permian Basin increased by 1 to 243.
