Tower Semiconductor Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Jul. 30, 2021 1:47 PM ETTower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM)By: SA News Team
- Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Friday, July 30th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.33 (+50.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $359.88M (+16.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TSEM has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.