Rambus Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Jul. 30, 2021 1:50 PM ETRambus Inc. (RMBS)By: SA News Team
- Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Friday, July 30th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.31 (+444.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $107.01M (+78.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, RMBS has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 0% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.