Harmonic Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Jul. 30, 2021 1:58 PM ETHarmonic Inc. (HLIT)By: SA News Team
- Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Friday, July 30th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.00 (+100.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $107.58M (+45.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, HLIT has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward.