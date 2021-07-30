Walmart to require workers to wear masks in counties with high covid risk

  • Walmart (WMT +0.2%) reversed their mask policy today and will now require all Walmart and Sam's Club employees, including vaccinated individuals, to wear masks in counties with high infection rates.
  • The company, which previously used the honor system, is also implementing a system to determine which employees are vaccinated and will raise the bonus vaccinated workers receive to $150 from $75.
  • Customers are not required to wear masks, but Walmart will strongly encourage them to do so with signage and mask-providing health ambassadors at store entrances.
  • The decision comes as the CDC updated COVID-19 guidance Tuesday and now recommends that vaccinated individuals resume wearing masks indoors in areas with substantial COVID-19 transmission rates - which currently includes almost two-thirds of all U.S. counties.
  • A recent CDC report said that the COVID-19 Delta variant is as contagious as chickenpox.
