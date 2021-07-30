Global Payments Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
- Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 2nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.90 (+45.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.86B (+11.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, GPN has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 19 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 17 upward revisions and 7 downward.
- Analysts expect GPN Merchant Solutions adjusted revenue estimate $1.22B, while Issuer Solutions adjusted revenue estimate $436.4M.
- The company's stock declined -3.28% on May 4, the day it reported it Q1 earnings.