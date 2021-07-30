Goldman, AXA, OMERS team up to acquire European medical lab company
Jul. 30, 2021
- Goldman Sachs (GS -0.9%) Asset Management, along with partners OMERS Infrastructure and AXA (OTCQX:AXAHY +0.1%) IM Alts, agree to acquire 100% of amedes Group, a provider of medical diagnostics services in Germany, Belgium, and Austria from current investor Antin Infrastructure Partners.
- The healthcare industry is attracting infrastructure investors due to it essential nature, secular tailwinds, stability of cash flows, defensive aspect of healthcare spending, and supportive regulatory framework on pricing and licensing requirements, the acquirers said in a statement.
- Terms of the deal, which is expected to close by year-end, weren't disclosed.
- OMERS Infrastructure and Goldman Sachs Asset Management will each hold 37.5% stakes in amedes, while AXA IM Alts will hold a 25% interest.
- amedes has more than 75 laboratories and specialty medicine sites across Germany, Belgium, and Austria.
