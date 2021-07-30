NYT puts off planned September return to offices

New York Times Headquarters in Manhattan New York City
Allard1/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) is indefinitely delaying a planned return to the office that was coming up amid sharply rising incidence of the contagious Delta variant of COVID-19.
  • The NYT was planning to have employees back in the office Sept. 7, for at least three days a week, but that plan is on hold.
  • Meanwhile, offices will be open for those who want to come in voluntarily, but they will be required to show proof of vaccination.
  • It doesn't have a new date for an office return but says it will give four weeks notice.
  • “In light of the evolution of the virus, including new trends around the Delta variant and the updated guidance from the C.D.C. this week on masking, we have decided to push out our plans for a full return at this time,” says CEO Meredith Kopit Levien.
