OMERS Infrastructure buys 19.4% stake in Azure Power
Jul. 30, 2021 2:15 PM ETAzure Power Global Limited (AZRE)
- OMERS Infrastructure says it agreed to acquire a 19.4% stake in Azure Power (AZRE +0.4%) from International Finance Corp. for $219M.
- "This agreement to invest in Azure Power demonstrates OMERS' strong global interest in high-quality renewable power and energy transition assets, as well as our interest in India as an investment destination and Asia-Pacific more broadly," OMERS says.
- Potential catalysts for a re-rating of Azure Power are a pipeline expansion as part of normal course of business and/or becoming an acquisition target, Money Artist writes in a bullish analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.