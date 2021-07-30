OMERS Infrastructure buys 19.4% stake in Azure Power

  • OMERS Infrastructure says it agreed to acquire a 19.4% stake in Azure Power (AZRE +0.4%) from International Finance Corp. for $219M.
  • "This agreement to invest in Azure Power demonstrates OMERS' strong global interest in high-quality renewable power and energy transition assets, as well as our interest in India as an investment destination and Asia-Pacific more broadly," OMERS says.
  • Potential catalysts for a re-rating of Azure Power are a pipeline expansion as part of normal course of business and/or becoming an acquisition target, Money Artist writes in a bullish analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.
