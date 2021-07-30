June farm prices received index up 0.9% M/M
- The June Prices Received Index 2011 Base, at 107.3, +0.9% from May 2021 and +22.0% from June 2020.
- The crop production index +1.4% M/M to 107.1; the livestock index was +0.7% at 107.6.
- Food grains -6.6% M/M and +28.0% Y/Y.
- Feed grains +1.3% M/M and +88.0% Y/Y.
- Oilseeds -1.8% M/M and +68.0% Y/Y.
- Fruits and nuts +3.5% M/M and -4.1% Y/Y.
- Vegetable and melon +11.0% M/M and -23.0% Y/Y.
- Other crop +6.6% M/M and +13.0% Y/Y.
- Dairy -4.2% M/M and +1.1% Y/Y.
