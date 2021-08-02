Realty Income Q2 Earnings: Stable quarter with positive occupancy levels, cash flows
Aug. 02, 2021 10:37 AM ETRealty Income Corporation (O)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor9 Comments
- Realty Income (NYSE:O) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results today after market close.
- The consensus FFO Estimate is $0.87 (+3.29% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $430.93M (+10.7% Y/Y).
- With the company's top four industries - convenience stores, grocery stores, drug stores, and dollar stores - selling essential goods, it has received nearly all of the contractual rent due from tenants in these industries since the pandemic started and this trend is likely to have continued in Q2 also.
- The quarter is seen having healthy occupancy levels thereby supported through high-quality real estate portfolio leased to large, well-capitalized clients, cash flows are expected to be decent.
- Over the last 2 years, O has beaten FFO estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, FFO estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.