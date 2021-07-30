Starvine Capital: Don't try to time the market, even with P/E ratios this high

Jul. 30, 2021

  • Steven Ko, portfolio manager at Starvine Capital, told investors in a fund letter that attempting to time the market by piling up cash in anticipation of a coming correction would be a "counterproductive" strategy, even with price-to-earnings ratios at multi-decade highs.
  • In a fund letter released this week, Ko acknowledged that the P/E ratio for the S&P 500 has reached 38x, the second-highest mark in history.
  • Only the height of the dot-com boom in 2000 saw higher stock multiples. The third-highest level came in 1929, just before the start of the Great Depression.
  • Still, Ko argued that pulling out of stocks to wait for an eventual crash would ultimately prove a losing strategy, because it would be too difficult to accurately predict when such a correction would take place.
  • "I know of very few investors who were better served by hoarding large amounts of cash while markets were statistically expensive and then waiting for a big correction," he said.
  • Instead, Ko recommended focusing on company fundamentals and pinpointing strong individual investment opportunities. From there, investors should keep a long horizon, the fund manager suggested, like five to 10 years.
  • The subject of the market's valuation has become a hot topic on Wall Street lately.
  • Guggenheim's Scott Minerd has argued that high P/E ratios leave little room for further upside, while the threat of new COVID lockdowns could provide the catalyst for a correction.
  • Meanwhile, Oaktree Capital's Howard Marks said that high multiples are just a reflection of Federal Reserve policy and low interest rates, meaning that they don't necessarily point to an overvalued market.
