Simon Property Q2 Earnings Preview
Aug. 02, 2021 10:35 AM ETSimon Property Group, Inc. (SPG)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Simon Property (NYSE:SPG) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results today after market close.
- The consensus FFO Estimate is $2.38 (+12.3% Y/Y) while revenue Estimate is at $1.13B (+6.6% Y/Y).
- Yahoo Finance cites that the company is to benefit from recovery in retail real estate market as average retail asking rent expanded 20 bps sequentially, and 10 bps Y/Y; retail completions surged 48% Q/Q during April-June period.
- In May, the company boosted its FY21 guidance as retailers rebound from pandemic.
- Also, the company has adopted an omni-channel strategy and successful tie-ups with premium retailers is also enhancing growth opportunities for the company.
- Over the last 2 years, SPG has beaten FFO estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 57% of the time
- Over the last 3 months, FFO estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 5 downward.
