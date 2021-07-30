AON expects up to $400M additional charges in Q3; stock slips from week's high
Jul. 30, 2021 3:45 PM ETAon plc (AON)AON, AJG, WTWBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- AON Plc (NYSE:AON) stock dips 1.6%, retreating some from large gain it made earlier this week when it terminated its proposed acquisition of Willis Towers Watson (WLTW +1.1%).
- While the company paid WLTW a $1B termination fee over the failed deal, which had already been announced, AON expects an additional $350M-400M of charges in Q3 related to terminating the WLTW deal, AON Chief Financial Officer Christa Davies said during the company's earnings call.
- Specifically, the charges are related to transaction costs and compensation expenses, and a small number of expenses related to steps in its AON United operating model.
- "They will all be incurred in Q3 as part of a clean break with Willis Towers Watson," she said. "Excluding the termination fee, our performance and outlook for free cash flow growth in 2021 and going forward remained strong."
- The company continues to expect "to drive free cash flow growth over the long-term building on our long-term track record of 14% CAGR over the last 10 years," she added.
- Looking at the stock activity over the past week, as of late Friday trading, AON shares rose 5.4% over the past five sessions, while WLTF has dropped 3.2%; shares in Arthur J. Gallagher (AJG -0.1%), whose agreement to buy some WLTW assets fell apart because of the termination, rose 0.1% over the same period.
- SA contributor Retirement Pot says the past decade shows the strength of AON's model from a shareholder persepective.