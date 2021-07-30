AON expects up to $400M additional charges in Q3; stock slips from week's high

Jul. 30, 2021 3:45 PM ETAon plc (AON)AON, AJG, WTWBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

A Sign Atop of an AON Building and Headquarters in Downtown Vancouver, BC
JL Images/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • AON Plc (NYSE:AON) stock dips 1.6%, retreating some from large gain it made earlier this week when it terminated its proposed acquisition of Willis Towers Watson (WLTW +1.1%).
  • While the company paid WLTW a $1B termination fee over the failed deal, which had already been announced, AON expects an additional $350M-400M of charges in Q3 related to terminating the WLTW deal, AON Chief Financial Officer Christa Davies said during the company's earnings call.
  • Specifically, the charges are related to transaction costs and compensation expenses, and a small number of expenses related to steps in its AON United operating model.
  • "They will all be incurred in Q3 as part of a clean break with Willis Towers Watson," she said. "Excluding the termination fee, our performance and outlook for free cash flow growth in 2021 and going forward remained strong."
  • The company continues to expect "to drive free cash flow growth over the long-term building on our long-term track record of 14% CAGR over the last 10 years," she added.
  • Looking at the stock activity over the past week, as of late Friday trading, AON shares rose 5.4% over the past five sessions, while WLTF has dropped 3.2%; shares in Arthur J. Gallagher (AJG -0.1%), whose agreement to buy some WLTW assets fell apart because of the termination, rose 0.1% over the same period.
  • SA contributor Retirement Pot says the past decade shows the strength of AON's model from a shareholder persepective.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.