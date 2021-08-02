Omega Healthcare Investors Q2 Earnings Preview
Aug. 02, 2021 10:36 AM ETOmega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (OHI)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results today after market close.
- The consensus FFO Estimate is $0.83 (+2.14% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $235.89M (+8.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, OHI has beaten FFO estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, FFO estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.
- Recently, SA Contributor James Bjorkman wrote in his article, "If you aren't expecting much share price growth, can withstand price swings both up and down with equanimity and are looking for big quarterly dividend payments (dividend yield of 7%), OHI may be a good fit."