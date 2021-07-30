Imperial Oil disappoints as Q2 earnings, cash flow drop from Q1

Jul. 30, 2021 3:55 PM ETImperial Oil Limited (IMO)IMOBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Alberta"s Oilsands
dan_prat/E+ via Getty Images

  • Imperial Oil (IMO -2%) trades in the red after missing Q2 earnings estimates, with profit and operating cash flow both declining from Q1 levels.
  • While Q2 net income swung to a C$366M profit from a C$526M net loss in the same period last year, the company earned C$578M in Q1, as downstream net income fell to C$60M from C$292M in Q1.
  • Q2 cash flow from operating activities fell to C$852M from C$1.05B in Q1.
  • Q2 production averaged 401K boe/day, the best Q2 output results in more than 25 years, while the Kearl oil sands mine in Alberta completed a major planned turnaround and established a new single-month production record of 311K boe/day in June.
  • Imperial says it will cancel a second annual turnaround at Kearl planned for this September because of improved reliability and performance.
  • The company will implementing a new strategy to extend intervals between turnarounds at Kearl, so "we will only have a single, annual turnaround starting this year, which we just completed, instead of the two we have typically had in the past," CEO Brad Corson said on today's earnings conference call.
