United Rentals prices $750M senior notes offering
Jul. 30, 2021 4:25 PM ETUnited Rentals, Inc. (URI)URIBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- United Rentals' (NYSE:URI) subsidiary priced an offering of $750M principal amount of 3.750% Senior Notes due 2032 in a registered public offering.
- Net proceeds are expected to be ~$743M which are to be used along with borrowings of ~$286M (under company's senior secured asset-based revolving credit facility) for redeeming all of $1B principal amount of its 5⅞% senior notes due 2026 on or after Sep. 15, 2021 at a redemption price of 102.938%.
- Pending the payment of the redemption price for the 5⅞% senior notes due 2026, the net proceeds from the offering of the Notes will be applied to reduce borrowings under the ABL Facility; company expects to then borrow under the ABL Facility to fund the redemption.
