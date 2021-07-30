Iron ore wraps up worst month since early 2020 with more losses
- Iron ore prices plunged today as China deepens its steel production cuts in line with its decarbonization drive and slowing domestic demand.
- Benchmark 62% Fe fines (TIOC:COM) imported into northern China reportedly closed -7.6% to $181.57/metric ton, the lowest since April, and iron ore (SCO:COM) on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange ended -8.1% at 1,027 yuan/ton ($158.95), capping a nearly 8% monthly loss, the steepest since February 2020.
- "Prices fell as iron ore demand weakens in the face of policy to reduce China’s steel output as a means to cut emissions," according to Commonwealth Bank of Australia analyst Vivek Dhar.
- Vale (VALE -8.1%) is today's biggest loser on Brazil's Ibovespa; Rio Tinto (RIO -2.7%) and BHP (BHP -2.1%) shares also are mired in the red.
- Other relevant tickers include OTCQX:AAUKF, OTCQX:NGLOY, OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY, OTCQX:FSUMF
- Shagang Group, the world's fourth largest steel mill, said this week that it will cut production and overseas sales.
- The Chinese government told steel mills last week to ensure this year's production will not exceed 2020 volumes after H1 production rose 12% from the same period last year, prompting a 10%-plus drop in iron ore prices last week.