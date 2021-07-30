Devon, Conoco weighing bids for Shell's Permian assets - Bloomberg

  • Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) and ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) are among potential suitors studying Royal Dutch Shell's (RDS.A, RDS.B) portfolio of Permian Basin oil fields, which could be worth as much as $10B in a sale, Bloomberg reports.
  • Chevron (NYSE:CVX) also is among companies considering bids for the assets, according to the report, which adds that suitors have been invited to Shell's data room to examine information on the business.
  • Shell has asserted a desire to accelerate its transition to a net-zero emissions business even as it plans to appeal the recent order by a Dutch court to cut its emissions harder and faster than planned.
