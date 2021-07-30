The clinical lab with more upside ahead after a blowout quarter - Baird
- With a "blowout" in the earnings books, one clinical lab provider is getting another bullish target hike from Baird.
- Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) easily cleared analyst consensus with revenues that jumped 39%, and boosted full-year guidance for revenues, EPS and cash flow.
- And Baird's Eric Coldwell and team note that core progress is ongoing, as June marked the first month since the pandemic began where organic base volume (in requisitions) passed 2019 levels. Meanwhile, the "dynamic of consumers packing more tests per requisition vs. pre-pandemic continued, though moderated sequentially."
- The surge of the COVID-19 Delta variant is helping to drive a much better second half than expected, the firm says - with July PCR volumes accelerating back toward the Q2 average of about 54,000/day a bit of a surprise as some incorrect PCR tracking data implied 4.1M tests in Q2, while actual came in at 4.9M.
- As for drug development performance, it's not quite at "historic" level like LabCorp's peers, but still an absolute good - with solid bookings, though book-to-bill was at the lower end of peer numbers.
- Despite some investor "consternation" over sequential margin compression, "good news is 2H21 margin seen above 1H21, and 2021 overall seen above 2020" - and 2022's preliminary expectation is for expansion.
- The firm is now biased toward the high end of 2021 EPS expectations. It says LabCorp boosted 2021 free cash flow to $2.05B (about double pre-pandemic levels), but only deployed about $400M of that to repurchases and M&A in the first half; it will boost deployment substantially in the second half. "We've been highlighting late-mover COVID redeployment advantage for LH and looks like coming to fruition."
- A sum-of-the-parts analysts leads the firm to a new higher price target of $345, implying 16.5% upside.