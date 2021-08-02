Hyzon Motors, stockholders register $780M of shares and warrants for potential sale (update)

White Truck in motion UK street
RistoArnaudov/E+ via Getty Images

  • Hydrogen-powered truck maker Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN)(NASDAQ:HYZNW) and some of its major shareholders disclosed plans Friday to sell some $780M of stock and warrants, boosting the firm’s Class A float by 7.8%.
  • HYZN, which recently went public via a SPAC merger with Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp., detailed its plans in an S-1 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
  • The company wrote that it aims to issue some $222M of warrants to fulfill a private placement and loan that Decarbonization Plus issued in connection with its own IPO last fall.
  • Additionally, Hyzon wrote that entities affiliated with Blackrock, Fidelity, Federated Hermes, UBS and some 50 other major investors are seeking shelf registration to sell as much as $557.9M of their shares and warrants over time.
  • All told, the plan will boost HYZN’s Class A float to about 266.3M shares outstanding from the current 247M, assuming the eventual conversion of all warrants into common stock.
  • HYZN wrote that it expects to receive about $222M from its part of the offering once investors exercise the 19.3M warrants that it grants them. Each warrant will entitle the holder to buy one Class A share of stock at $11.50.
  • Hyzon plans to use the proceeds for such things as hydrogen-production infrastructure, research and development and acquiring or leasing manufacturing equipment, as per its S-1.
  • The company added that certain major stockholders plan to sell some 77.3M Class A shares and about 8M warrants over time. However, HYZN said it won’t receive any of the expected $557.9M of proceeds from those sales.
  • The filing comes just weeks after Hyzon went public via a merger with special purpose acquisition company Decarbonization Plus, which traded under the ticker symbol “DCRB” until HYZN took over its listing on July 19.
  • The companies agreed to merge in February in a deal that valued Hyzon at some $2.7B at the time. DCRB rose to as high as $19.95 intraday on Feb. 8 after reports emerged of an imminent pact, which came at a time that Wall Street seemed to be in love with both SPACs and green-transportation companies.
  • However, DCRB’s stock fell 9.7% on Feb. 9 following the merger’s official announcement and has continued to slide ever since as investor interest in SPACs and green technology cooled.
  • HYZN closed Friday at $6.73, down 0.6% for the session and off 62.1% from the $17.76 that DCRB finished at one the day prior to the SPAC merger’s official confirmation.
  • For more SPAC-related news, click here.

(Editor's note: This article has been updated to amplify and clarify that Hyzon's filing referred to a shelf registration.)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.