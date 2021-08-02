Hyzon Motors, stockholders register $780M of shares and warrants for potential sale (update)
Aug. 02, 2021 12:19 PM ET By: Jerry Kronenberg, SA News Editor
- Hydrogen-powered truck maker Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN)(NASDAQ:HYZNW) and some of its major shareholders disclosed plans Friday to sell some $780M of stock and warrants, boosting the firm’s Class A float by 7.8%.
- HYZN, which recently went public via a SPAC merger with Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp., detailed its plans in an S-1 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
- The company wrote that it aims to issue some $222M of warrants to fulfill a private placement and loan that Decarbonization Plus issued in connection with its own IPO last fall.
- Additionally, Hyzon wrote that entities affiliated with Blackrock, Fidelity, Federated Hermes, UBS and some 50 other major investors are seeking shelf registration to sell as much as $557.9M of their shares and warrants over time.
- All told, the plan will boost HYZN’s Class A float to about 266.3M shares outstanding from the current 247M, assuming the eventual conversion of all warrants into common stock.
- HYZN wrote that it expects to receive about $222M from its part of the offering once investors exercise the 19.3M warrants that it grants them. Each warrant will entitle the holder to buy one Class A share of stock at $11.50.
- Hyzon plans to use the proceeds for such things as hydrogen-production infrastructure, research and development and acquiring or leasing manufacturing equipment, as per its S-1.
- The company added that certain major stockholders plan to sell some 77.3M Class A shares and about 8M warrants over time. However, HYZN said it won’t receive any of the expected $557.9M of proceeds from those sales.
- The filing comes just weeks after Hyzon went public via a merger with special purpose acquisition company Decarbonization Plus, which traded under the ticker symbol “DCRB” until HYZN took over its listing on July 19.
- The companies agreed to merge in February in a deal that valued Hyzon at some $2.7B at the time. DCRB rose to as high as $19.95 intraday on Feb. 8 after reports emerged of an imminent pact, which came at a time that Wall Street seemed to be in love with both SPACs and green-transportation companies.
- However, DCRB’s stock fell 9.7% on Feb. 9 following the merger’s official announcement and has continued to slide ever since as investor interest in SPACs and green technology cooled.
- HYZN closed Friday at $6.73, down 0.6% for the session and off 62.1% from the $17.76 that DCRB finished at one the day prior to the SPAC merger’s official confirmation.
(Editor's note: This article has been updated to amplify and clarify that Hyzon's filing referred to a shelf registration.)