$1.2T infrastructure bill could lift these stocks - Barron's

Aug. 01, 2021 12:15 AM ETCaterpillar Inc. (CAT), MLM, VMC, ATCXDE, IFRA, FAN, ERTH, GRID, ST, TEL, APH, CCI, SBAC, AMT, ATCX, TEX, URI, MLM, VMC, CAT, UNP, IIIN, HUBB, JBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor183 Comments

Busy Los Angeles Freeway Interchange Aerial
Art Wager/E+ via Getty Images

  • The U.S. Senate is set to reconvene at noon Sunday, when a bipartisan group of lawmakers hope to finish their behind-the-scenes negotiations and unveil the text of their $1.2T infrastructure bill.
  • The Senators have struggled for weeks to try to iron out the details and how to pay for the legislation, which includes $550B in new spending, but they are feeling bullish about the chances that the bill passes by the end of the week; its fate in the House is uncertain.
  • The newest issue of Barron's analyzes stocks that could benefit the most from the new federal spending, including the likes of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), Deere (NYSE:DE), Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM), Terex (NYSE:TEX), United Rentals (NYSE:URI) and Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) - all have already jumped on the prospect of more infrastructure.
  • Barron's touts an infrastructure play that has been overlooked: Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX), which provides engineering and design services, inspection and certification of buildings and public works, and other construction-related services.
  • Atlas is a small and relatively young public company that gets minimal Wall Street coverage, but Stifel analyst Noelle Dilts rates the stock a Buy with a $14.50 price target.
  • Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J), Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB), Insteel Industries (NYSE:IIIN) and Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) are favored by Andrew Little, a research analyst at ETF sponsor Global X.
  • Providers of electric vehicle charger components including Amphenol (NYSE:APH), TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) and Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) could be winners.
  • The article also notes cell tower companies such as American Tower REIT (NYSE:AMT), SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) and Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) among other infrastructure favorites.
  • Potential relevant ETFs include GRID, ERTH, FAN and IFRA.
  • Apparent progress on the infrastructure bill boosted electric vehicle battery stocks such as Blink Charging, EVgo and Charge Point Holdings last week.
