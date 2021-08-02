Square EPS beats by $0.35, misses on revenue
- Square (NYSE:SQ): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.66 beats by $0.35; GAAP EPS of $0.40 beats by $0.45.
- Revenue of $4.68B (+143.8% Y/Y) misses by $370M.
- Q2 gross payment volume increased 29% from the previous quarter as the Seller and Cash App ecosystems continue to gain traction.
- Q2 gross payment volume of $42.8B, up from $33.1B in Q1 and $22.8B in Q2 2020.
- Cash App reached 40M monthly transacting active customers in June.
- The company released its Q2 earnings early in conjunction with its planned $29B acquisition of Afterpay.
- Shares -0.5% AH.
