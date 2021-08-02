Exicure soars 38% on collaboration with Ipsen targeting rare neurodegenerative disorders (updated)

Aug. 02, 2021 1:50 AM ET By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
  • Ipsen (OTCPK:IPSEY) and Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) have signed an exclusive collaboration agreement to research, develop, and commercialize novel Spherical Nucleic Acids (SNAs) as potential investigational treatments for Huntington’s disease (HD) and Angelman syndrome.
  • Under the agreement, Ipsen will receive exclusive options to license SNA-based therapeutics arising from two collaboration programs for Huntington’s disease and Angelman syndrome (AS).
  • Exicure will receive a $20M upfront payment and is eligible to receive up to $1B in option exercise fees and milestone payments should Ipsen opt into both programs, as well as tiered royalties.
  • In the event Ipsen exercises its option, it will be responsible for further development and commercialization of the licensed products.
  • Exicure will be responsible for discovery and certain pre-clinical development activities.
  • HD is a progressive, fatal neurodegenerative disorder characterized by involuntary movements, psychiatric disorders, cognitive deterioration, and early mortality, with death often occurring within 10 to 20 years after motor symptoms appear.
  • AS is a severe neurodevelopmental disorder characterized by severe intellectual deficit, speech impairment, epilepsy, ataxic movements and behavioral abnormalities.
  • Update (8:24 am ET): XCUR shares surge 37.8% premarket at $1.86.
