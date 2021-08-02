Exicure soars 38% on collaboration with Ipsen targeting rare neurodegenerative disorders (updated)
Aug. 02, 2021 1:50 AM ETIpsen S.A. (IPSEY), XCURXCUR, IPSEY, IPSEFBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Ipsen (OTCPK:IPSEY) and Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) have signed an exclusive collaboration agreement to research, develop, and commercialize novel Spherical Nucleic Acids (SNAs) as potential investigational treatments for Huntington’s disease (HD) and Angelman syndrome.
- Under the agreement, Ipsen will receive exclusive options to license SNA-based therapeutics arising from two collaboration programs for Huntington’s disease and Angelman syndrome (AS).
- Exicure will receive a $20M upfront payment and is eligible to receive up to $1B in option exercise fees and milestone payments should Ipsen opt into both programs, as well as tiered royalties.
- In the event Ipsen exercises its option, it will be responsible for further development and commercialization of the licensed products.
- Exicure will be responsible for discovery and certain pre-clinical development activities.
- HD is a progressive, fatal neurodegenerative disorder characterized by involuntary movements, psychiatric disorders, cognitive deterioration, and early mortality, with death often occurring within 10 to 20 years after motor symptoms appear.
- AS is a severe neurodevelopmental disorder characterized by severe intellectual deficit, speech impairment, epilepsy, ataxic movements and behavioral abnormalities.
- Update (8:24 am ET): XCUR shares surge 37.8% premarket at $1.86.