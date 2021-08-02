European stocks climb amid manufacturing data; Germany June Retail sales rise 4.2%
Aug. 02, 2021 4:25 AM ETBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Eurozone July final Manufacturing PMI dipped to 62.8 in July from June’s reading of 63.4 but was above an initial 62.6 “flash” estimate.
- “The fact that growth of euro zone manufacturing cooled slightly in July after a record-breaking expansion during the second quarter should not itself be a major cause for concern,” said Chris Williamson, chief business economist at IHS Markit.
- "Although growth of demand has come off the boil slightly as the initial boost from the reopening of the economy fades, the July survey showed inflows of new orders outstripping production to an extent unprecedented in the survey's 24-year history."
- London +0.92%.
- Germany +0.36%. June retail sales up 4.2% M/M vs expectations of +2.0%, prior +4.6%.
- On annual basis, Retail sales surged 6.2% Y/Y, prior -2.4%.
- Germany July final manufacturing PMI 65.9 vs 65.6 prelim.
- Markit notes that: "Faster growth of new orders and employment boosted the German manufacturing sector in July, with the PMI rising for the second successive month following a brief loss of momentum in May."
- France +0.80%. July final manufacturing PMI 58.0 vs 58.1 prelim.
- Markit notes that: "Despite some strong supply-side challenges for goods producers, the France Manufacturing PMI survey showed strong growth in output during July. France has now enjoyed an unchecked period of production growth that began in February, but the survey raises a number of things to remain wary over.
- Italy July manufacturing PMI 60.3 vs 61.5 expected, prior 62.2.
- Euro zone government bond yields rose. Germany’s 10-year yield was 1 basis point higher at -0.449%.
- Britain’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 0.58%.
- Italian bond yields were unchanged on the day.