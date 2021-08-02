FDA OKs AstraZeneca’s Saphnelo in systemic lupus erythematosus
Aug. 02, 2021
- AstraZeneca’s (NASDAQ:AZN) Saphnelo (anifrolumab-fnia) has been approved in the U.S. for the treatment of adult patients with moderate to severe systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) who are receiving standard therapy.
- The FDA approval was based on data two TULIP Phase III trials and the MUSE Phase II trial, wherein Saphnelo-treated patients experienced a reduction in overall disease activity across organ systems, and achieved sustained reduction in oral corticosteroid use compared to placebo.
- This marks the first regulatory approval for a type I interferon receptor antagonist and the only new treatment approved for SLE in more than 10 years.
- AstraZeneca acquired global rights to Saphnelo through an exclusive license and collaboration agreement with Medarex, in 2004, which was further taken over by Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) in 2009.
- Under the agreement, AZN will pay BMY a low to mid-teens royalty for sales dependent on geography.
- SLE is an autoimmune disease in which the immune system attacks healthy tissue in the body. It is a chronic and complex disease that can impact many organs and can cause a range of symptoms including pain, rashes, fatigue, swelling in joints and fevers.
