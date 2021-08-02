FDA OKs AstraZeneca’s Saphnelo in systemic lupus erythematosus

Aug. 02, 2021 6:45 AM ETAstraZeneca PLC (AZN)AZNBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor1 Comment

Blackboard with text "Lupus", book, pills and stethoscope on blue wooden background
VeranoVerde/iStock via Getty Images

  • AstraZeneca’s (NASDAQ:AZN) Saphnelo (anifrolumab-fnia) has been approved in the U.S. for the treatment of adult patients with moderate to severe systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) who are receiving standard therapy.
  • The FDA approval was based on data two TULIP Phase III trials and the MUSE Phase II trial, wherein Saphnelo-treated patients experienced a reduction in overall disease activity across organ systems, and achieved sustained reduction in oral corticosteroid use compared to placebo.
  • This marks the first regulatory approval for a type I interferon receptor antagonist and the only new treatment approved for SLE in more than 10 years.
  • AstraZeneca acquired global rights to Saphnelo through an exclusive license and collaboration agreement with Medarex, in 2004, which was further taken over by Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) in 2009.
  • Under the agreement, AZN will pay BMY a low to mid-teens royalty for sales dependent on geography.
  • SLE is an autoimmune disease in which the immune system attacks healthy tissue in the body. It is a chronic and complex disease that can impact many organs and can cause a range of symptoms including pain, rashes, fatigue, swelling in joints and fevers.
  • Recently, AZN reported top-line beat for Q2 2021 with raised outlook.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.