Global Payments EPS beats by $0.14, beats on revenue, raises FY2021 outlook

Aug. 02, 2021 7:00 AM ETGlobal Payments Inc. (GPN)GPNBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor3 Comments
  • Global Payments (NYSE:GPN): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.04 beats by $0.14; GAAP EPS of $0.89 beats by $0.03.
  • Revenue of $2.14B (+28.1% Y/Y) beats by $280M.
  • The board of directors has approved an increase to share repurchase authorization to $1.5B.
  • CFO comment: “We remain encouraged by the trends we are seeing in our business and are again raising our expectations for full year 2021 adjusted net revenue to be in the range of $7.70 billion to $7.73 billion, reflecting growth of 14% to 15%, and we are increasing our adjusted earnings per share estimate to be in a range of $8.07 to $8.20, or growth of 26% to 28% over 2020. This outlook presumes we remain on a path toward recovery worldwide over the balance of the year.”
  • Press Release
