Ceragon Networks EPS beats by $0.03, beats on revenue
Aug. 02, 2021 7:25 AM ETCeragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT)CRNTBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor42 Comments
- Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.01 beats by $0.03; GAAP EPS of -$0.02 beats by $0.02.
- Revenue of $68.6M (+9.9% Y/Y) beats by $3.46M.
- Operating income was $0.5M vs. operating loss of -$3.5M for Q2 2020.
- Adj.Gross margin was 31.5%
- Cash and cash equivalents were $28.7M at June 30, 2021, compared to $33.0M at March 31, 2021.
- "We continue to be confident about our revenue growth in 2021 and expect it to be on the higher end of our annual revenue guidance, which is between $275-$295 million vs. consensus of $284.21M. More than that, we anticipate a return to profitability in the second half of the year."
- Press Release